Bunnies set to return to Kansas City's Country Club Plaza next week

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Get ready for the return of Amy, Bess, Ellyn, Kate, Sue, Brian, Lee, Peter and Nicholas.

Those are the names of the nine bunnies that will return to the County Club Plaza on Monday, March 20, to mark the transition to spring (hopefully).

The bunnies, which have “welcomed” shoppers to the Plaza since 1931, are set to remain on display through Monday, April 24.

The bunnies will be joined by several “wonderland animals,” such as a pelican, turtle and multiple swans.

The Plaza plans to make a donation to the Missouri House Rabbit Society in recognition of this year’s display. The organization works to save rabbits across Kansas City and provides educational outreach on proper rabbit care.

More information about this year’s Plaza bunnies is available online .

