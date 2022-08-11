Burglars beware: 'Night Eyes' are watching in Pleasant Hill

PLEASANT HILL, Mo. — Police officers working overnight in Pleasant Hill, Missouri, have a new assignment. They’re now part of Project “Night Eyes.”

“We want the bad guys to know we’re checking our businesses every night,” said police Chief Tommy Wright.

The new initiative began Aug. 1, 2022. Now officers on patrol overnight visit a handful of closed businesses during their shift to check on them.

Officers will exit their squad cars and walk around the buildings, looking for unlocked doors, open windows, any signs of a burglary.

If they notice something, the department will contact the business owner. If they don’t see anything, officers leave behind a card for the business owner or employees to find in the morning indicating an officer verified the building was secure at a particular time.

“Our business burglaries have traditionally been very low. We’ve had some," Wright said. "But this isn’t in response to anything — this is about being proactive. It’s about solidifying that relationship with our businesses, showing our businesses they’re important to us."

Since taking over as police chief earlier in the summer, Wright says the program also gives officers an opportunity to educate business owners on best practices for safety and security.

“I think that’s fantastic,” said Andy Anderson, whose family owns The Knot Hole , a woodcarving studio in downtown.

Anderson remembers one burglary at his business within the past 20 years. He loves the idea of police checking in overnight and calling him if a door is left unlocked instead of finding out after a burglar has ransacked the business.

“I’d rather have one call that says my door is unlocked,” Anderson said.

Chief Wright plans to keep the program going indefinitely. He says the city’s chamber of commerce was involved in the concept and project implementation.

