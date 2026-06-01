KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After years of zero-fare service, fares resume Monday, June 1 for regional bus service provided by the Kansas City Area Transportation Authority (KCATA) and RideKC.

Bus fares for KCATA, RideKC resume today

The new fare system will utilize fare capping, meaning riders pay as they ride.

The system tracks rides automatically when riders use the same form of payment. Additional charges will be incurred by those who use different payment options.

Ride prices are as follows:



Single ride: $2

Day pass: $4

Weekly pass: $20

Monthly pass: $62.50

There are several options for riders to pay:



Credit/debit/prepaid cards: The tap-to-pay system accepts Visa, Mastercard or Discover credit cards, debit cards and prepaid cards.

RideKCGO app: Riders can create an account and add funds to tap to board. Starting May 26, the app became available to Apple and Android users.

Pass cards: Daily, weekly and monthly pass cards are available for purchase at the East Village Transit Center at 13th and Charlotte

KCATA is partnering with the United Way of Greater Kansas City to provide those eligible a 50% discounted pass. Applications go live June 1.

