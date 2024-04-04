Business threatened by stadium construction opens day after stadiums sales tax failed

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday afternoon was the grand opening of Green Dirt Farm's new location in Kansas City's Crossroads district.

It's a day that could've been somber for the restaurant if Kansas City, Mo., and Jackson County voters had not voted down the stadiums sale tax.

Green Dirt on Oak staff described the new spot as a gathering place that offers locally-sourced foods.

The cheeses the brand is known for are made in house.

"Part of the whole concept was a place where we could expand our cheese making,” Executive Chef Oskar Arévalo said.

The restaurant is about as farm-to-table as it gets, but what happens if a table gets demolished right as you're setting up?

"There was always that fear," Arévalo said. "That I've been putting in the time, I've been putting the hours and the effort and that it may dissolve and be another three years down the road. And then that's six years of my career where I haven't been moving forward."

It really was a strange juxtaposition.

Opening for business like everything's normal the night after thousands of voters decided whether or not everything they'd built would be demolished.

"Yeah, it was scary, but we had no choice but to go forward," Arévalo said. "There's nothing worse than committing partially."

Now all the prep work, all the worry is finally in the past.

The restaurant is no longer under a stadium-sized footprint, but is creating a footprint of its own.