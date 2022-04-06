Businesses eager for KC Streetcar extension to be complete

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Since the start of 2022, more than 138,000 people have lined up at blue stops scattered throughout Kansas City and taken advantage of KC Streetcar.

Along its two-mile stretch of track, small businesses are constantly getting new customers in their doors eager to explore all that Kansas City has to offer.

“The streetcar has been like a pillar in building our business,” reflected Carl Glorioso, owner of The Glam Room Salon Spa and Beauty Bar.

Glorioso’s salon is nestled in the River Market district. He said foot traffic dramatically increased once the streetcar made its debut back in 2016 and his business continues to benefit from it years later.

“The construction was something you know, our streets were closed down for quite a while and it was a challenge, but we worked through it and you know, the city was great,” Glorioso said. “But I will tell you, as stressful as it was, it was worth every minute of it once it was done.”

The free transportation service also helps make business all that much sweeter for Bloom, whose employees are put to work every time the streetcar stops near their brick and mortar bakery.

“It's like an ongoing joke with artists and the girls every time the streetcar passes, we get a new wave of people so I feel it's very beneficial for us,” said Bianca Augafa who works at Bloom.

The streetcar will be extending its route in 2022, allowing for more businesses to benefit from it. Those shops located along the street car’s planned expansion, like The Russell, can’t wait to feel the impact.

“It’s going to bring in so much more business than we already have right now to make everything more convenient for people,” said Bryan McAuliffe, manager at The Russell.

McAuliffe said the city has been accommodating to its restaurant in ensuring customers are still getting inside their doors and they are also benefiting from construction, with hungry streetcar workers routinely coming in to order a bite to eat.

The extension is slated to be completed by 2025, and even though it will be a while, McAuliffe believes the wait is worth it.

“Honestly, it's just a great step forward for the city in general,” McAuliffe said. “If we can just keep on expanding our public transportation, that's going to help businesses in the long run.”

