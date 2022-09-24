Businesses excited for boost in sales during Kansas City Plaza Art Fair

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — This weekend, the Plaza Art Fair in Kansas City, Missouri, will cover nine city blocks and welcome over 250,000 people.

The City of Fountains will feature 240 artists, three live music stages and over 20 restaurant booths.

“It’s like a museum, but everything’s for sale," said Carl Zachmann, an artist with a booth at the fair. "(You) get to meet the artists. It’s not stuffy, they’re not deceased, it’s very approachable talk to an artist, know what their influences are, their appeal, where they are from."

The surrounding businesses on the Country Club Plaza say they're excited for the economic impact that the fair will drive.

“Myself, my business, the other merchants here, we look forward to the Plaza Art Fair every year,” said Tameca Williams, owner of Sugah Rush Berries. “The sales are extremely great this weekend. I looked at my profit margins from last year and they were up 40%.”

Full hours of the fair can be found below:

Friday: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Saturday: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, people can visit the fair's website .

