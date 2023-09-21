Businesses feeling ripple effect of shutdown at General Motors Fairfax plant

VOICE FOR EVERYONE | Share your voice with KSHB 41's Grant Stephens

The ripple effects of the General Motors Fairfax plant shutdown are already being felt by businesses in the area.

There's no closer restaurant to the industrial zone than Anna's BLD Bistro.

Angelynn Howell, the restaurant's owner, says she relies on patrons from the nearby plants.

“The regular GM employees, they won’t be coming in," she said.

It could hurt her business. She says 30% of her deliveries are sent out to GM workers and the plants that support them.

“Yeah, it’s a lot. There’s a lot of people working around GM and working for GM," Howell said. “So that’s a big chunk.”

Howell is used to weathering the ups and downs of the restaurant business, but shutdowns with no end in sight are hard to plan for.

“I don’t know. We’re going to see how it happens. See what’s going on. I’ll keep up with my people and see how they’re doing," Howell said.

