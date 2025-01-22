Businesses hopeful Chiefs win historic third straight Super Bowl game

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans want a 3-peat, but they're not the only ones excited about the opportunity for a historic victory.

Businesses from near and far are getting ready for the game.

The owners and staff of businesses across the Chiefs Kingdom have learned to prepare in advance for the celebrations of Chiefs victories.

KSHB

"We come into the season expecting to be in the Super Bowl," said Grayson Ritchie, assistant general manager at Johnny’s Tavern in Parkville. "Honestly, probably expecting to be the champs."

The sports bar was packed last weekend.

They already have plans for what they hope are loud and crowded celebrations.

“The last couple of years, we've had to wait for the Super Bowl to do that," Ritchie said. "This year, we're setting it up in here for the AFC Championship game. They not only got confetti cannons to celebrate, but also Super Bowl LIX koozies.

At Boulevard Brewing Co., they also are finding ways to celebrate.

“We have $3 wheat beer all week,” said Boulevard's brand manager, Adam Hall. The pricing has a Chiefs connection.

“Why $3?" Hall asked. "We're hoping for a 3-peat.”

KSHB

They are not the only ones hoping for a flood of new business if the Chiefs win the AFC Championship Sunday and the Super Bowl two weeks later.

Brian Berger, a New York native and Chiefs fan since childhood, just started selling shirts and trying to manifest a third Super Bowl victory in a row.

“Just an unrelenting faith that they're going to do it," Berger said. "People have tried talking me out of it, saying, ‘Why don’t you wait until after they do it?'" And I said, ‘No, I want to do it now.’"'

KSHB

And you might wonder if all the optimism could hurt the team's chances for victories.

“I guess my manifest dreams outweigh my fears of superstition,” Berger said.

Richie knows the work the Chiefs have put in to get this close to championships.

“I think we've earned that right at this point,” Ritchie said.

