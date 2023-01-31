Businesses offer new designs, tattoo deals for Chiefs fans showing pride

KANSAS CITY — Chiefs fans showed a wide range of pride in their football team after Sunday night’s win against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The 23-20 finish was topped off with a few quotable lines by none other than Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

“You know Travis Kelce always has amazing quotes,” said Johnny Dawbarn, with SewKC. “He’s always dropping those one liners.”

Dawbarn and his wife Michele own SewKC. The pair got to work creating new designs right after the win.

“As our teams have gotten better and better over the years and we’ve got really great role models,” Michele Dawbarn said. “I think it just puts a lot of excitement behind the KC.”

Their designs are available for preorder online.

For fans looking for a more permanent way to display their pride, La Plaza Tattoo is offering $50 Chiefs tattoos leading up to the Super Bowl.

“At the end of the day it’s faith,” said Luis Ramirez, owner and artist at La Plaza Tattoo. “You have to have faith in your team.”

One woman getting a Kelce tattoo at the shop Tuesday afternoon said she didn’t know many people with Chiefs tattoos.

Chris Morrison

“Maybe because they are not die hard. They’re just bandwagon,” she said with a smile.

Ramirez said fans are embracing the excitement of another Super Bowl appearance.

“Being part of the wave, we are living in the moment right now,” he said. “That’s where we’re at.”

—