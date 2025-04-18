Businesses prepare for a different Overland Park Farmers' Market season, extra profit

KSHB 41 reporter Alyssa Jackson covers portions of Johnson County, including Overland Park, Prairie Village and Leawood. Share your story idea with Alyssa.

Overland Park's staple downtown farmers' market has been under construction in preparation for its expanded space, "Clock Tower Landing."

The improved farmers' market will open year-round in 2026 and have indoor spaces and areas for watch parties, concerts and public events to happen downtown near the development.

Farmers' market season officially starts in Overland Park on Saturday in a temporary venue, the Matt Ross Community Center.

Johnny Chen, a donut shop owner based in Shawnee, is booth 79 at the market.

He said it's like having a third storefront.

"For that 10x10 stall, we could sell over 1,000 donuts from 7:30 a.m. to 1 in the afternoon," Chen said.

Chen and his wife have owned Mr. D's Donut Shop in Shawnee for eight years, but the storefront started as a different donut shop 50 years ago.

Even with the good the bakery has brought, the economy lately is giving them COVID-19 nostalgia.

"Pricing went up at least 75%, and there's no way I can pass on [to the customer] all 75% or you'd be paying $4 or $5 a donut. In Kansas, that's unheard of," Chen said.

The same goes for a French market and catering business called Veloute. The bakery is an ode to one of the owners, Chef Pascal Larcher, and his hometown in Provence, France.

He runs the business with his wife, Brianna Larcher. While they profit from catering, they agree that the farmers' market is a third income.

"It's just helped Veloute stay afloat, especially working with a brick and mortar," Brianna Larcher said. "That’s the only way our business survived."

Larcher said they are hoping to have their own storefront next year.

They will be booth 27 at the farmer's market, and they've been in regular communication with the city to make sure it's a smooth transition to the temporary space.

"We're really happy," Larcher said. "I am nervous about letting people know we're a block away from the original space."

The Matt Ross Community Center will be familiar to some vendors. The farmer's market used the center during COVID-19.

More than 85 vendors will show up this weekend.

Larcher said, "Lots of people, you're exposed to lots of new clients every week, and that's special for a small business."

While it is a boost for business, with the economic uncertainty, Larcher thinks there's a way for the community to find solutions.

"There needs to be more of a micro economy in Kansas City, supporting the farmers and us supporting each other, with eggs, produce and managing it within the small community we have in Kansas City...I think it really helps and benefits us," she said.

