Businesses prepared for influx of customers from Big 12 tournament

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — With the women's and men’s Big 12 Championships taking place in Kansas City, businesses nearby the T-Mobile Center prepare for the influx of foot traffic.

Meshuggah Bagels told KSHB 41 that they typically see around a 20% increase in customers for the tournament. Comic-Con is also happening at the same time at Bartle Hall, so they now expect around a 40% increase in total.

Waterbird Coffee Company sits on the corner of 12th Street and McGee Street within walking distance of the T-Mobile Center. The co-owner Brian Denman said they will have extra hands to help brew.

“So I already marked everything off on the calendar over here. So I'm prepared. I'm probably gonna have to get an extra hand in here. But yeah, that's exciting,” said Denman.”

Denman said during the Super Bowl parade, they saw a steady stream of customers. He expects the same for the tournament.

Overall, he said events like this are beneficial for Kansas City and his business. He wants to see more.

“More stuff like this better and honestly, I think it's I think it's great. There's a lot of eyes on the city right now. Just for the Super Bowl. World Cups coming up, all sorts of stuff,” said Denman.

The women’s tournament tips off on Thursday. The men’s tournament tips off on Tuesday.