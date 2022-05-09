Businesses weigh in on upcoming Wornall Reconstruction Project

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A major reconstruction project is slated to start this summer in one of Kansas City’s historic neighborhoods.

The Wornall Road Reconstruction will take place from 74th to 79th streets will be going out to bid this spring with construction expected to start later this summer.

Hiles Two and Waldo Grain are two longtime businesses nestled in the heart of Waldo, and both told KSHB 41 newsnthey are excited about the project because they will think it will lead to more people coming through their doors.

"I like this neighborhood because when I first moved in here 38 plus years ago, nobody was in Waldo," recalled Julia Hiles owner of Hiles Two. "It's going to make traveling down Wornall Road much easier."

Hiles Two's storefront is located on Broadway and 75th Street. Hiles said she's noticed the current design leads to drivers going the wrong way outside her storefront and congestion at a parking lot nearby.

"The street out front is confusing, it's a one-way street so people are always going the wrong way up the one-way street and there's parking on the street, so it's a mess," Hiles explained.

Jon Goodwin owns Waldo Grain Co., an animal feed store that has been kept within the Goodwin family for generations. He's also excited about the upcoming changes set to come to his neighborhood.

"My grandparents owned the store and I've been here 30 years now, a lot has changed," Goodwin said. "The curbs are in really bad shape, sidewalks need help, we definitely need it done."

Goodwin said the city has been in contact with him and other business owners about the reconstruction project, but he thinks sales will take a hit once the city breaks ground.

"When they first started planning, they invited all the business owners to a meeting which was very helpful. They explained what was going on," he said. "We will probably hurt a little bit because we have two ways to enter the store, two driveways and they will pretty much be blocked at all times during the project at least in our part of the area."

The project has experienced delays due to negotiations among the city and property owners in obtaining easements needed for the project.

"We did have a little bit of a delay over the last year, so with the right of way process we went to condemnation for the project with one of the property owners in the area and worked that out," explained Maggie Green with Kansas City.

Roadway improvements for the upcoming project include.

Newly reconstructed roadway

Trolley Track Trail extension from 74th Street to 75th Street

Improved traffic flow

Pedestrian accommodations

Parking lot modifications at 75th Street and Wornall Road

New, interconnected traffic signals

Coordination with the KCMO Smart Sewer Program

New sidewalk along 79th Street

New LED streetlights

Water main replacement on Wornall Road from 75th to 77th streets

For Hiles, the major highlight of this project is the extension of the Trolley Track Trail.

"This construction is going to be similar to the Street Car construction downtown," Hiles said. "It's kind of a hassle to the shop owners and to the customers when it's going on but afterward, the payoff is 100 times fold."

KSHB 41 News received a statement from the Waldo Area Business Association, which strongly supports the project, saying:

"The Waldo Community Improvement District and the City of Kansas City have been working in tandem for 8+ years to create a safer design for pedestrians at the intersection of 75th and Wornall Road. The current design does not allow pedestrians to safely connect on the Trolley Track Trail, resulting in the use of the parking lot by both pedestrians and vehicles. The project extends the Trolley Track Trail between 74th Street and Wornall Road, with additional landscaping efforts. With safety as the top priority, the project also addresses repaving Wornall Road and adding designated turn signals at all 75th Street lights. In all, this project makes the intersection more pedestrian-friendly and addresses traffic calming in a busy part of Waldo. Waldo supports continuing efforts to create a safe and walkable shopping district for the community."

The city plans on hosting public meetings on this project, but so far no dates have been set.

