Businesses weigh in on what they want to see from new Country Club Plaza ownership

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — After announcing the purchase of the Country Club Plaza, HP Village Management spoke on its vision for the future of the iconic Kansas City district.

KSHB 41's JuYeon Kim wanted to check in with those businesses who currently call the Plaza home to see what they want to see.

For Joey Daniels, a manager at Ice Cream Bae, safety was at top of mind for him.

"Possibly a curfew for people under 21, because I've seen lately that it's a lot of people, even 18, and all the way into their young 20s," Daniels said. "They just don't care anymore, and like at night, you’ll see all of the motorcycles coming through and everything."

Nick Nikkhah, owner of 3DHQ, hopes new ownership focuses on bringing more local shops to the Plaza.

"I want to see a lot of local shops, like they are mentioning, local restaurants," he said.

But like Daniels, Nikkhah wants to see an emphasis on safety as well.

"Everyone of our neighbors deals with theft; they deal with a lot of stuff, so security is at the top of everyone's mind," he said. "This morning, as I was walking in, I actually encountered — I just saw an armed guard walking through — and I was like, 'Hey, how you doing?' I thought it was a very pleasant addition to it."

