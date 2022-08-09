Butler man killed in 2 vehicle crash on Highway AA

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Butler, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway AA in Bates County Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tony L. Radford, 42 was driving a 1993 white GMC northbound on Highway AA and 6001 Road just before 3:30 p.m., when he failed to stop at an instersectuon and struck the rear of a 1988 Mack truck that was slowed to stop.

He was transported to Cass Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Highway Patrol says Radford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

