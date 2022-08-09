Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Butler man killed in 2 vehicle crash on Highway AA

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 5:15 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 06:20:12-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Butler, Missouri man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway AA in Bates County Monday afternoon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Tony L. Radford, 42 was driving a 1993 white GMC northbound on Highway AA and 6001 Road just before 3:30 p.m., when he failed to stop at an instersectuon and struck the rear of a 1988 Mack truck that was slowed to stop.

He was transported to Cass Regional Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The Highway Patrol says Radford was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

480x360_click here.jpg

Kansas City on the Clock