Blake Thacker was training to become skydiving coach before Butler plane crash

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan was in Butler the day after the plane crash. He connected with Blake's parents over the phone as they were driving to Tallahassee, Florida, to plan his funeral in his hometown. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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Blake Thacker’s parents said the 25-year-old was so passionate about skydiving that he wanted to coach other people to jump out of planes.

His parents said Blake was completing required evaluations to get a coaching certificate on Sunday, June 14, when the plane he was on crashed shortly after taking off from the Butler Municipal Airport. All 12 people on board died.

Courtesy Sherry Thacker Blake Thacker (right) enjoyed skydiving in formations.

“We got some comfort in that he was doing something he absolutely loved,” said Rick Thacker, Blake’s father.

Blake had made between 350 and 400 jumps since turning 18.

The Florida native moved to Kansas in 2025 to work at Garmin. His parents said he found friends in the skydiving community of the greater metropolitan area.

Blake’s death came on the same day as his grandmother's. Blake had called his mother the night before, asking for a check on his grandmother’s health.

“The last words he said to me was, ‘I love you, too.’ So when you ask us how we're coping, my son was happy, and he was doing what he loves,” said Sherry Thacker, who previously skydived twice with her son.

Courtesy Sherry Thacker Blake Thacker (left) stands next to her mother before going skydiving in June 2025.

Blake’s parents have full faith in the National Transportation Safety Board and its investigation into what happened.

Rick, having spent his first Father’s Day without his son, has this advice for parents.

“Hug your kids tightly,” he said.

Laurie Minard, Garmin's vice president of human resources, released the following statement.

“We are deeply saddened by the tragic passing of Blake Thacker, a promising young software engineer who had worked at Garmin for less than a year. Our thoughts are with Blake’s family, friends and colleagues during this incredibly difficult time.”

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