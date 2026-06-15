Butler community rallies around first responders after deadly skydiving plane crash

KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan covers politics in Kansas, Missouri and at the local level. Share your story idea with Charlie .

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After a skydiving plane crashed Sunday, killing all 12 people aboard, a small Missouri bakery and a local nonprofit are among those stepping up to support first responders.

Butler, Mo., community rallies around first responders after deadly skydiving plane crash

Koehn Bakery in Butler is offering first responders a free coffee and donut Monday and Tuesday.

Jeannie Berger, a Butler resident, said the bakery has a strong presence in the small community.

"We come down here about three times a week," Berger admitted.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Jeannie Berger is a frequent customer at Koehn Bakery.

Berger said the gesture reflects what first responders deserve.

"They go through a lot," she said. "They see an awful lot."

Scott Lamaster runs Taking it to the Streets, a group that was out in Butler Sunday using a converted ambulance to feed first responders and family members of the victims.

"Our biggest thing is we want to bring hope," Lamaster said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB Scott Lamaster foudned Taking it to the Streets.

Lamaster said he was close to the wreckage Sunday and witnessed the care first responders showed.

That was one reason he said he wanted to support them.

"Most people will never see it, they'll never see how they treated those bodies," Lamaster told KSHB 41 reporter Charlie Keegan. "They showed love, compassion, care and concern as if it was their own family member."

Lamaster encouraged everyone to pray for the victims of the crash. His organization is always accepting donations to help support its mission.

U.S. Rep. Mark Alford, a Republican representing Missouri's 4th Congressional District, which includes Butler, reflected on the outpouring of support from Butler residents.

"The people here are showing the love they have for people and how this community rallies around people. It's very encouraging," Alford said.

Charlie Keegan/KSHB U.S. Rep. Mark Alford (R-Missouri CD4) speaks with a reporter.

For Berger, the bakery's act of kindness only deepens her commitment to supporting it.

"That's what this town is, they help each other," Berger said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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