Camaro driver critically injured in crash after speeding, hitting patch of ice in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A man was critically injured in a crash Friday morning in Kansas City, Missouri, police said.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. near east 63rd Street and Elmwood Avenue.

Police said the man was heading east at a very high rate of speed on east 63rd Street.

Moments later, the driver hit a large patch of water/ice on the road.

This caused the driver to lose control, leave the roadway, and shear off a metal light pole.

The man, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the Camaro.

He was later transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Police said there were two signs warning about ice/water on the roadway located 500 feet before the area where the crash occurred.


