Canadian-based packaging company TC Transcontinental to lay off up to 65 employees in Lenexa

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — TC Transcontinental, a Canadian-based provider of flexible packaging, told local and state officials last week it plans to lay off up to 65 employees at its facility in Lenexa.

In a WARN Notice filed Wednesday, Feb. 26, company officials said the company plans to permanently lay off between 45 to 65 employees at its plant at 10810 Mid America Drive in Lenexa.

Despite the layoffs, the company plans to keep the facility open. Prior to the layoffs, the company wrote in the filing that 159 employees worked at the facility.

KSHB 41 News has reached out to the company for comment. This story will be updated if one is received.

