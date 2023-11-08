Candidates opposed to zoning changes outperformed incumbents in Prairie Village

PRAIRIE VILLAGE, Kan. — Voters in Prairie Village, Kansas, elected four new city council members Tuesday night who oppose the city’s current review on whether to change zoning rules.

Six of the city council’s 12 seats were up for election Tuesday. Incumbent Inga Selders won reelection. The race between incumbent Ian Graves and challenger Kelly Wyer is still too close to call, with Graves maintaining a lead. Johnson County will certify the election results next week.

The four new city council members align with a group called “Stop PV Rezoning.”

Lori Sharp, Nick Reddell, Tyler Agniel and Terry O’Toole won their races Tuesday.

“We felt like our message was what the citizens wanted and that’s what I’m going to carry on,” said Sharp.

The debate on zoning came to the forefront when the city created a group to explore ways to make housing within the city more affordable. In 2023, the county appraised the average home in Prairie Village at $496,424.

A committee recommended the city council modify rules to allow more apartments, duplexes, row houses and accessory dwelling units with the idea that more diversity in housing would make it easier for people to afford to live in Prairie Village.

The Stop PV Rezoning group formed in response to that proposal. Over the past year, the city has eliminated elements of the recommendations. It is no longer considering action on accessory dwelling units, for example.

“A populous that had been a little dormant and asleep has woken up because an issue landed at their front door,” said Dan Schoepf, who supports Stop PV Rezoning. “When you find an issue that impacts everybody, the importance of listening increases.”

Schoepf hopes the newly elected council listens to citizen concerns.

