Candlelight vigil honors life of fallen Independence officer

Independence Police Department
Independence Police Ofc. Blaize Madrid-Evans was shot and killed in the line of duty on Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021.
Posted at 8:50 PM, Sep 16, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence community gathered Thursday night around 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Community members, Independence police and surrounding area law enforcement agencies gathered outside of the Independence Police Department with candles, signs and flowers.

Independence police spokesperson Jack Taylor thanked the vigil attendees for coming out to show their “love and concern” for Madrid-Evans.

Following Taylor, Maj. Ed Turner spoke about how his “heart breaks” along with the community because he has a daughter who is the same age Madrid-Evans was.

“To understand the youthfulness that he had before him and his life to live,” Turner said.

Turner closed with a prayer asking to “find peace in this time of chaos.”

After the speakers concluded, many attendees stayed, illuminating the area with their candlelight as they remembered Madrid-Evans together.

