Candlelight vigil honors life of fallen Independence officer

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Independence community gathered Thursday night around 8 p.m. for a candlelight vigil to honor the life of fallen Independence Police Officer Blaize Madrid-Evans.

Community members, Independence police and surrounding area law enforcement agencies gathered outside of the Independence Police Department with candles, signs and flowers.

A candlelight vigil has begun for fallen officer Blaize Madrid-Evans. Many law enforcement agencies and dozens of others outside of Independece Police Department with candles, signs and flowers. pic.twitter.com/WNSWXx40aE — Megan Abundis (@meganrabundis) September 17, 2021

Independence police spokesperson Jack Taylor thanked the vigil attendees for coming out to show their “love and concern” for Madrid-Evans.

Following Taylor, Maj. Ed Turner spoke about how his “heart breaks” along with the community because he has a daughter who is the same age Madrid-Evans was.

“To understand the youthfulness that he had before him and his life to live,” Turner said.

Turner closed with a prayer asking to “find peace in this time of chaos.”

After the speakers concluded, many attendees stayed, illuminating the area with their candlelight as they remembered Madrid-Evans together.

