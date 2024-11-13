Can't track your ballot online? Wait just a few days more

OLATHE, Kan. — Just because the election results have been called doesn't mean the election work is over.

Just over a week after the Nov. 5 election, some folks have been trying unsuccessfully to check in on the status of their ballot.

Voters in Kansas can check ballot status through a Secretary of State site called VoterView.

There's been some concern about the online voter status not reflecting that a ballot has been cast.

The simple answer is that just because your vote hasn't been entered into the website yet doesn't mean it hasn't been counted.

The Johnson County Election Office was busy working on the county's randomized audit on Tuesday morning.

Workers went through and hand-checked a selection of paper ballots to make sure everything matched up with their electronic results.

That has to take place before an election is certified in Kansas, and certification has to happen before every voter's history is updated on VoterView.

"And even then the State of Kansas will have a state-level canvass to finalize the state-level elections. So even though the pomp and circumstance and excitement of it is being done and reported on election night, these post-election processes happen every election," said Johnson County Election Commissioner Fred Sherman.

“Here in the state of Kansas, we don’t apply voter history until after the election is certified. So that’ll be on Monday, Nov. 18 when we certify the election.”

He believes voters in Johnson County will be able to see the updated history around Thanksgiving.

The deadline for all counties in Kansas to certify results, and thus update VoterView, is Dec. 1.

