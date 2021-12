KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A car crashed into a Walmart Thursday afternoon in Kansas City, Kansas.

At around 2:30 p.m., the car crashed into the Walmart Supercenter located at 108th Street and Parallel Parkway.

The incident injured at least three people, and some of the victims may have suffered serious injuries, according to a Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department spokesperson.

KCKPD is asking the public to avoid the area while emergency personnel respond to the crash.

This is a developing story.