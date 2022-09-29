Car fire in Overland Park injures child

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A Thursday afternoon car fire in Overland Park injured a child, officials said.

Overland Park Fire Department crews were dispatched to the 7200 block of West 71st Street just after 1 p.m.

Once they arrived, firefighters found heavy smoke coming from a car parked in a residence's driveway. Three adults and one child were outside the vehicle.

The fire was extinguished quickly, and the child was transported to an area hospital with burn injuries, according to OPFD.

Investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

Overland Park car fire

