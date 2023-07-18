Watch Now
Car gets stuck in sink hole caused by water main break in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

A water main break on July 18 at 1533 Grand Blvd. is impacting about 14 KC Water customers.
Posted at 12:18 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 13:18:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from the Kansas City, Missouri Water Department are working to repair an 8-inch water main break Tuesday morning.

The break, located at 1533 Grand Blvd., caused a sink hole in the roadway that captured a small passenger car.

Water was shut off between Truman Road and 16th Street for repairs, said Kansas City Emergency Communications Coordinator Heather Frierson.

Around 14 KC Water customers are experiencing "low or no water pressure," per Frierson.

No injuries were reported.

A Water Department spokesperson did not immediately know if any customers were without water service or how long repairs might take.

This is a developing story and may be updated.


