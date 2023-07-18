Car gets stuck in sink hole caused by water main break in downtown Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Crews from the Kansas City, Missouri Water Department are working to repair an 8-inch water main break Tuesday morning.

The break, located at 1533 Grand Blvd., caused a sink hole in the roadway that captured a small passenger car.

Water was shut off between Truman Road and 16th Street for repairs, said Kansas City Emergency Communications Coordinator Heather Frierson.

Around 14 KC Water customers are experiencing "low or no water pressure," per Frierson.

@KCMOwater there’s a water main break on 16th between grand and walnut. I also submitted on the app but someone just drove into it pic.twitter.com/K2rqYPXC5M — Celina Tio (@celinatio) July 18, 2023

No injuries were reported.

A Water Department spokesperson did not immediately know if any customers were without water service or how long repairs might take.

This is a developing story and may be updated.

