KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City Police say a vehicle hit the CVS store at 63rd and Brookside about 2:15 a.m.

Police tell KSHB 41 News they believe this was an attempted break-in.

Police say they don't believe the suspects got away with anything.

No suspects are in custody.

We are told an engineer is on the way to start repairing the damage and make sure the building is safe to enter.