Car of mid-Missouri man in silver alert possibly spotted Friday in Kansas City, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the car of a mid-Missouri man who went missing late Thursday night may have been spotted Friday in Kansas City, Kansas.

A silver alert was issued for Manfred Stelzer, 79, of Bland, Missouri.

Troopers say Stelzer was escorted to Bland Christian Church in Gasconade County - about 200 miles southeast of Kansas City - on Thursday.

Stelzer, who is driving a black 2012 Hyundai Accent with Missouri plates BD7C0T, was spotted early Friday morning heading west on Interstate 70 near Concordia, Missouri.

Stelzer has been diagnosed with cognitive issues and recently underwent brain surgery.

Stelzer is described as a white male, five-feet, 11-inches tall, 208 pounds with bald hair and green eyes.

Anyone with information about Stelzer’s whereabouts should call 911 or the Gasconade County Sheriff’s Department at 573-437-7770.

—