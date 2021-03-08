Menu

Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Car tire ignites grass fire in Johnson County, Kansas

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Johnson County Sheriff's Department
JocoGrassFire.jpg
Posted at 4:15 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-08 17:16:41-05

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tire caused a grass fire Monday in Johnson County, Kansas.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post Monday afternoon that K10 at Edgerton Road was closed for a short period of time because of the blaze that erupted “after a car lost a wheel.”

No injuries were reported.

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly issued a state of disaster emergency the same day due to “high risk of wildland fires and red flag warnings in several Kansas counties,” according to a news release.

Johnson County was among those counties.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're Hiring!