Carbon monoxide exposure at KCK supermarket sends 2 to hospital

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A gas leak around noon Tuesday in a Kansas City, Kansas, supermarket sent two people to a hospital and sickened eight others.

Fire crews were sent out around noon to a medical call at the El Rio Bravo supermarket, located at 11 South 10th St.

The firefighters have carbon monoxide detectors on their medical bags, an addition made in 2015.

Firefighters walked into the store and their CO monitors went off, according to Battalion Chief Scott Schaunaman.

The readings showed extremely high levels of carbon monoxide.

The building was evacuated and more crews arrived.

Two patients were taken to a hospital, but there conditions are not life-threatening.

Six or seven people were given oxygen, but refused to be taken to hospitals, Schaunaman said.

Kansas Gas Service crews came to the scene cap the leak.

Schaunaman said the incident proved how important it is to have a CO detector in homes and businesses.

