Care Beyond the Boulevard provides free health services for homeless amidst winter challenges

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Through the extreme cold temperatures, Care Beyond the Boulevard, a Kansas City, Missouri-based nonprofit, offers the homeless community free health services to address critical health concerns.

"We go to the places and the spaces where people who are experiencing poverty and homelessness go. So that might be a soup kitchen, that might be a shower house, that might be a drop-in center," founder Jaynell Assmann said.

One of the primary challenges faced by the homeless during the winter months is the harsh weather conditions. With limited access to shelters and warm clothing, many are left vulnerable to the elements.

“It's really cold out there, and there's no reprieve. I think that's one of the things that's really the hardest," Assmann said. "We see a lot of wounds. In the next two to four weeks, we'll see some pretty horrendous frostbite. We do it every year.”

The organization has been a lifeline for the community for the last eight years, providing their services each week to hundreds of people in the community.

“We'll check in between 60 and 100 patients, and that's every Monday consistently," Assmann said. "And then we have other clinics throughout the week. We have mobile clinics, and then we have stationary clinics in those locations. And we'll see hundreds of patients a week.”

The initiative has received support from the local community, with individuals and businesses who volunteer to make a positive impact.

“I think everybody deserves basic human rights," said Jodi Fischer, a local volunteer. "Some of us are freezing and don't have the ability to find shelter or have the resources to provide for themselves. And I think it's just our responsibility to help those who can.”

Care Beyond the Boulevard depends heavily on volunteers and donations. You can check out the organization's website to learn more.

