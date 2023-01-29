Watch Now
Career fair for veterans, military spouses takes place on Jan. 31

A job fair geared toward veterans will take place Tuesday, January 31, 2023 at the Overland Park Convention Center.
Posted at 1:18 PM, Jan 29, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-29 14:18:01-05

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. — A job fair geared toward veterans will take place Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023 at the Overland Park Convention Center.

The Greater Kansas City Veterans Career Fair begins at 9 a.m. with a workshop for transitioning military members. Human resource specialists will help job seekers improve their resumés and LinkedIn pages at 10 a.m. The career fair runs from 1 to 4 p.m.

Organizers expect more than 130 employers. The participating companies range from government and police agencies to tech and logistical companies. Big names like Amazon, Garmin, Hallmark and Honeywell will have a presence at the event.

“Even if you don’t plan on staying in the greater Kansas City area, there are employers there who will have positions open nationwide,” said Marc Thompson, a career fair board member.

The career fair is free for job seekers. People transitioning away from the military, veterans and military spouses are eligible to attend the fair. Pre-registration is not required, but can be completed online.

The convention center is located at 6000 College Blvd.

