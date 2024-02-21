Cargo carrier Eastern Airlines to establish new headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Eastern Airlines, a domestic and international cargo airline, is establishing its new headquarters in Kansas City, Missouri.

The airline is investing more than $4.7 million into its new headquarters, which is expected to create 165 jobs — including maintenance roles, pilots and flight operations personnel. The company says it will "pay an average salary well above the county average."

Eastern Airlines purchased Alta Aero Technic — a KC-area maintenance, repair and overhaul facility — in 2021. The airline also created passenger-to-freighter design company Foxtrot Aero.

"We did look at a number of cities to rebase our headquarters, but the enthusiasm of Missouri and the city combined with the generous assistance of the Missouri Works program made our decision easy," said Stephen Buscher, chief financial advisor of Eastern Airlines.

With the establishment of its new headquarters, all of the company's operations will be moved to Kansas City.

"Eastern Airlines’ new headquarters is a complement to Kansas City’s new airport terminal and another example of our state’s ability to attract businesses that are creating new opportunities for Missourians,” Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said in a statement.

