Caring Communities Day brings Kansas City families together at 27th, Prospect

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Families across Kansas City are gathering this weekend for Caring Communities Day — an event built on connection, celebration, and resources to support neighbors in need.

“There's a lot of people in need, and there's a lot of richness in our community. You know, sometimes people just need a little extra help each week or each month," said Jeff Hill, COO of Local Investment Commission.

Hosted by the Local Investment Commission (LINC), the free community celebration will take place Saturday, Sept. 6, at the Morning Star campus near 27th Street and Prospect Avenue. Organizers expect more than 2,000 people to attend.

“It means so much," Hill said. "The community gives to us just as much as we give to them. It really is a collaboration link."

The free event begins at 11 a.m. at the Morning Star Campus.

Caring Communities Day is a chance to see all those resources come together in one place. More than 40 service providers are on hand, including partners from the Kansas City Public Library, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office, Spoke Health, Harvesters, and local law enforcement.

“Every need a family may have, will have here under the roof to support the family," said Director of Caring Community Sean Akridge.

Beyond resources, the day also offers food, entertainment, and space for neighbors to connect face-to-face.

"It's bringing together families from all over, celebrating one another, the diversity, the riches of our city and my community. I was born and raised in the third district. I love this area," Akridge said.

LINC supports 55 “Caring Community” sites, most of them based in schools. Each day, the organization reaches more than 7,000 children and their families through food programs, housing support, and other essential services.

