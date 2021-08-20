Watch
Carol Coe to be honored Saturday with bridge-naming ceremony

Posted at 3:24 PM, Aug 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-20 16:24:15-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carol A. Coe will be recognized Saturday, Aug. 21 with a bridge-naming ceremony.

Legislation was introduced Oct. 3, 2020, by Melissa Robinson, a Kansas City, Missouri, councilwoman representing the 3rd district, to honor the longtime attorney, civil rights activist and elected official.

In February, Robinson took to Twitter to express her admiration following Coe’s death.

“You’ve finished your race and fought a good fight,” Robinson wrote. “We will work to take the baton and continue course.”

Dignitaries will meet at 19th and Vine, in the Historic 18th and Vine Jazz District, to dedicate “The Carol Coe Bridge of Opportunity.”

A naming ceremony is to follow at 2 p.m. as well as another tribute at the Gem Theater.

Expected participants include U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt, State Sen. Barbara Washington and Jackson County Executive Frank White, among others.

Saturday's events are free to the public — masks are required.

