Carol Comer, Missouri Department of Natural Resources director, passes away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Carol Comer, director of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, has died, according a statement on her passing from Gov. Mike Parson.

Comer served as DNR director beginning in 2017, and before that had a history of public service and environmental law practice in Indiana.

In his statement Wednesday, Parson applauded Comer’s professionalism in her role, particularly noting she “brought expertise, energy, and an enthusiastic smile to every project.”

Though the circumstances of her death are unknown, Comer did announce a cancer diagnosis in 2019.

“She was a dedicated public servant who loved this state, its people, and the great outdoors. We could not have asked for a better advocate for Missouri’s natural resources,” Parson said.

