Carrollton, Missouri, man found dead after sailboat crash on Missouri River

McKenzie Nelson
Posted at 1:00 PM, May 30, 2023
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Carrollton, Missouri, man was found dead after a sailboat crash on May 20 on the Missouri River near the Interstate 435 Bridge.

The sailor, identified as Brian E. Hale, 47, went missing after the collision, before his body was located Friday and he was pronounced dead.

At around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Hale was traveling eastbound in a 16-foot sailboat with a broken rudder on the Missouri River, when he sailed in front of a barge that was tied-up, and was unable to steer around it, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.

The sailboat struck the barge and was submerged in the water, before re-emerging on the other side of the barge.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol and Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department responded to the scene after the crash, and Hale was reported to be missing.

The highway patrol focused on search-and-rescue operations until Hale's body was located on May 26.

It is unknown if Hale had a safety device on-hand while on the sailboat.

MSHP is investigating the collision.

