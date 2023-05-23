Watch Now
Person missing after sailboat crash Saturday on Missouri River near Interstate 435

Posted at 12:38 PM, May 23, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-23 13:38:09-04

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is missing after a sailboat crash on the Missouri River on Saturday in Jackson County, Missouri.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, a 13-foot sailboat collided with a large vessel that was tied up near a sandlot facility on the Missouri River near the Interstate 435 bridge, according to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Andy Bell.

The sole occupant of the sailboat is missing following the collision.

Bell said that the highway patrol is working to locate the individual, and is focused on search and recovery efforts in the water and on land.

The Kansas City, Missouri, Fire Department initially responded to the scene following the crash.

MSHP is investigating the crash. The cause of the crash is not known at this time.

