Carrollton woman buys more than 1,400 people ice cream on her 97th birthday

A Carrollton woman bought more than 1,400 people ice cream on her 97th birthday.
Pauline Plackemeier
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 13, 2023
CARROLLTON, Mo. — A woman in Carrollton, Missouri, turned 97 on Thursday, yet she was the one churning out gifts.

She bought 1,407 ice cream cones for her community for her sweet celebration.

Pauline Plackemeier's birthday tradition started two years ago.

"At 95, you don't have a big celebration, but that doesn't mean you can't celebrate big," her son and caretaker Roger said.

Her goal is to buy all of Carrollton ice cream, and she nearly got halfway there.

Roger helped come up with the idea, to make sure she celebrates her golden years with a cherry on top.

It's an opportunity for her to celebrate, while getting the opportunity to give back to her community.

"I feel blessed," Pauline said.

It's a gift so sweet.

