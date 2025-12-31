Cars line Pleasanton, Kan., streets to honor 13-year-old Airen Andula at his memorial service

KSHB 41 reporter Fernanda Silva covers stories in the Northland. She also focuses on issues surrounding immigration. Share your story idea with Fernanda.

—

The Pleasanton community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Airen Andula, whose disappearance and death has deeply affected the small town.

Al Miller/KSHB

Billy Roudybush, a math teacher at the local high school, is used to capturing the good moments of his students. On Tuesday, he framed tragedy through his lens as people gathered to pay their respects to Airen.

The Pleasanton community gathered Tuesday to celebrate the life of 13-year-old Airen Andula, whose disappearance and death has deeply affected the small town.

“It affects everyone," Roudybush said. "And when it affects everyone, this is what they do — they come together." "People don’t know how to handle something as tragic as this. It’s unlike anything they’ve ever experienced.”

Al Miller/KSHB

Family and friends gathered for Airen’s celebration of life, including his teacher, Vanny LeBoeuf.

“You just put one foot in front of the other,” LeBoeuf said. “I knew that if I didn’t come today, then I wouldn’t be able to walk into school again.”

Al Miller/KSHB

The community showed support for Airen and his family during the memorial service.

“It’s just unbelievable how a small town can pull together for strangers,” said Airen's father, Charles Andula.

Strangers became connected over Airen’s love for cars — vehicles that lined Pleasanton’s quiet Main Street to honor him.

“He would be looking down thinking, 'This much for me? A little over me?"' "But yes, Airen — this is all for you,” Charles said.

Airen loved cars. He had a collection of Hot Wheels.

“He would be sitting here with such a big smile on his face,” said his mother, Anita Gunn. “I tell my son how sorry I am that we are all going through this.”

Al Miller/KSHB

Airen disappeared on December 21. A neighbor, Damon Leonard, was charged days later with abandoning his body. On Monday, additional charges — including having a vicious dog at large — were filed against Leonard.

The family thinks about the pain, but forgiveness remains out of reach.

“I want to forgive him," Charles said. "But like I said, with the aftermath of that part, I can't as many questions remain unanswered."

“Why? He might have had a chance. We might have saved his life.”

They say Airen had “so much more love to give” — a love they are now receiving from the community.

“It seems like everybody just knows the right time and the right place to be,” Anita said.

—