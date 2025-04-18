Case of measles confirmed in traveler to Missouri

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) has confirmed a case of measles in a visitor of Taney County, associated with recent international travel.

This is the first confirmed measles case detected in Missouri this year.

There is no indication of widespread exposure, as the person was diagnosed soon after arrival to Taney County, which is in the Branson area.

Exposure is believed to be limited, and known contacts have been identified and contacted.

Measles is highly contagious viral infection that typically begins with fever, cough, runny nose and red and watery eyes. Symptoms appear 7-14 days after contact with the virus. It usually begins as flat red spots that appear on the face and at the hairline, then spreading downward to the neck, trunk, arms, legs and feet.

Measles can cause severe health complications including pneumonia, encephalitis and death.

Measles can be transmitted by direct contact with the infectious droplets or by airborne when an infected person breathes, coughs or sneezes. The virus can remain infectious in the air and on surfaces for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves an area.

More information about measles and county-level MMR vaccnation rates can be found at Health.Mo.Gov/Measles [health.mo.gov].