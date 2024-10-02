Cases of pertussis, known as 'whooping cough,' increasing in Jackson County, health department says

Cases of pertussis, known as "whooping cough," have increased in Jackson County over the last few weeks, according to the county's health department.

It comes as Jackson County Public Health confirmed a case associated with a Blue Springs High School student.

JCPH said they are currently working with the school district to try to prevent further infections.

Though cases remain low, staff have reported an increase in cases over the past four weeks.

"Pertussis is a contagious respiratory illness that may initially seem like a common cold," Bridgette Shaffer, health director at Jackson County Public Health, said in a press release.

This disease can have very serious complications, especially for infants or for those with chronic health conditions like asthma."

Below is a list of symptoms of pertussis:



Runny nose

Mild cough that gradually gets worse

Low-grade fever

Coughing “fits” that can cause vomiting or gagging

A whooping sound during coughing fits

Inability to breathe (in infants and small children)

A cough that lasts up to 10 weeks

The department said early antibiotic treatment is recommended, especially for infants and young children.

Certain populations, including infants younger than 12 months old, those in the third trimester of pregnancy, immunocompromised individuals, anyone with pre-existing health conditions that may be aggravated by pertussis infection, such as those with respiratory conditions like asthma or COPD

—

