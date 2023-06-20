Casey’s convenience store expands footprint in Kansas City market

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Convenience store chain Casey’s says it’s expanding in the greater Kansas City market through the purchase of 26 Minit Mart stores.

Earlier this year, the Des Moines, Iowa-area-based company purchased 26 Minit Mart locations in the Kansas City area.

A spokesperson said that while plans are still in development for the former Minit Mart locations, the company, which already had 12 locations across Kansas City, says the newly acquired stores should satisfy the cravings of existing Casey’s fans.

The spokesperson said the company is focused on markets such as Kansas City, Oklahoma City, Omaha and Knoxville, Tennessee, as part of its current growth plan.

The combined 38 Casey’s affiliated stores give the company a larger footprint in the Kansas City market; though, there are still considerably fewer storefronts than rival QuikTrip.

QuikTrip, based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, maintains a total of roughly 97 stores in the Kansas City market, with approximately 61 stores on the Missouri side and approximately 36 stores on the Kansas side.

