Cass Co. Health Department warns residents about scam targeting Medicare recipients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Health officials in Cass County are warning residents about a scam that’s targeting Medicare recipients.

The Cass County Health Department says scammers are contacting residents in an attempt to steal personal information related to Medicare records.

Once the thieves have the information, they use it for fraudulent purposes like identity theft and bogus Medicare claims.

The health department says it never calls to request Medicare numbers without an appointment that a patient had previously scheduled.

Other tips include never sharing personal information to unsolicited callers; Taking time to verify the source; And taking note of pressure tactics.

Residents who receive such calls or who have been victim should report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission at 877-382-4357 or visit the FTC’s website.

