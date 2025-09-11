Cass County Commission schedules Oct. 2 vote for Arrowhead Airpark development

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

A decision has been made on when the Cass County Commission will vote on the Arrowhead Airpark development in rural Belton, Missouri.

Cass County Commissioners voted to hold a vote on October 2 at 6:00 p.m. at the Cass County Sheriff's Department Training Academy at 2501 W. Mechanic in Harrisonville, Missouri.

Craig Wilcox/Arrowhead Airpark Arrowhead Airpark Example Rendering

Arrowhead Airpark is a privately funded development that would be home to a 3,000-foot paved runway and about 90 airplane hangar homes, adjacent to that runway.

KSHB 41 Cass County beat reporter Ryan Gamboa met with residents in opposition to the development near the proposed project site in August.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Vanessa Porembski

"This would be an odd place to want to put an airport," Vanessa Porembski, a neighbor, said.

In earlier phone calls with KSHB 41, the private developer emphasized this isn't an airport, but an airpark.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Arrowhead Airpark

Pilots should be able to taxi from their subdivided hangar homes to the runway and take off.

Residents expressed concerns about noise and environmental pollution, infrastructure, and impact on the local tax base.

Jack McCormick/KSHB Peter Hallberg

We want responsible development," said Peter Hallberg, a nearby resident.

In a statement to KSHB 41, the developer wrote, "Arrowhead Airpark appreciates that the Cass County Commissioners are taking adequate time to conduct required due diligence as they consider our application for this luxury subdivision. We’re confident they will recognize the numerous benefits this development will bring to the area, and we look forward to their decision soon."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Arrowhead Airpark Neighbors

According to meeting minutes approved on Aug. 6, 25 people spoke in public comment against Arrowhead Airpark at the last hearing.

Out of the six pro-development speakers, only one was local — the other "pro" speakers lived out of the area, including:



A Realtor with offices in Liberty, Missouri

Overland Park, Kansas

Shawnee, Kansas

Parkville, Missouri

Smithville, Missouri

Mark Feuerborn/Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Walker's residence in comparison to the proposed runway of Arrowhead Airpark

"We just pray that we can stay here and not be forced out," Julianne Walker, a neighbor near the proposed development, said with tears in her eyes. "It’s not fair that we put all our savings into this home. And someone comes in and thinks what they want to do is more important."

Jack McCormick/KSHB Julie and Jason Walker

For more information on the Arrowhead Airpark development, click here.

—