KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa is devoted to telling stories that impact the entire metro through the lens of residents, businesses, and local experts. Cass County businesses and residents can help in our storytelling process. All you need to do is reach out. Ryan is available anytime to help share your voice. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

A severe cold snap is heading toward the Kansas City area this weekend, prompting local emergency management officials and business owners to share preparation tips to help residents stay warm and safe.

Cass County emergency officials urge preparation as residents stock up for winter storm

Claire Canaan, Belton's Emergency Management Director, emphasized the importance of early preparation.

Jake Weller/KSHB Claire Canaan

"Plan for the storm during the blue-sky days, because if you're planning when the storm is happening or when the severe weather hazards are, it's too late," Canaan said.

RELATED | Cass County parents navigate winter weather and school closures

Canaan recommends limiting time outdoors to prevent cold-weather injuries. For those who must spend extended periods outside, she advises taking regular breaks indoors to warm up.

Al Miller/KSHB City of Belton, Missouri Public Works Snow Plow

For drivers, emergency preparedness is crucial.

"Having a stocked and ready-to-go emergency car kit is essential, and having that in an area of the vehicle that you can access it," Canaan said.

Essential car kit items include blankets, non-perishable food, water, jumper cables, and a bright cloth to signal for help if needed.

Jake Weller/KSHB City of Belton, Missouri Public Works

Heating system maintenance critical

Mark Scali, who owns Mark's Heating and Cooling in Belton, warns that heating systems will be under increased stress during the cold snap.

"Obviously, your system is going to run, and it could fail if it's running non-stop," Scali said.

Jake Weller/KSHB Mark Scali

Scali emphasizes proper maintenance, particularly checking air filters before the storm arrives.

"If you haven't changed them now before the big storm gets here, that will cause a lot of problems if you don't have a new one in it," Scali said.

To avoid costly emergency calls, Scali recommends having heating systems inspected.

Jake Weller/KSHB

"Don't call us at 4 p.m. on Friday. Get a service call in early tomorrow for any of your heating and cooling companies and get us out there," Scali said.

Additional heating tips include sealing air leaks to prevent cold air infiltration at windows and doors, and keeping thermostats at reasonable temperatures. That's usually around 72 degrees, rather than 78-79 degrees, and maintaining consistent temperatures when away from home.

Jake Weller/KSHB

"If you're turning it down five to sic degrees, it's going to take that much longer to catch back up. Keep in the two to three degrees span and maintain at that temperature," Scali said.

To prevent frozen pipes, Scali recommends running water slowly, opening cabinet doors to allow heat circulation, and using heat tape on pipes when necessary.

Jake Weller/KSHB Mark Scali

Grocery stores prepare for surge

Local grocery stores are bracing for increased demand. Price Chopper spokesperson Sloane Heller said the store expects significantly higher traffic.

Will Shaw/KSHB Sloane Heller, Price Chopper Spokesperson

"We are expecting up to about 25% more shoppers this weekend than normal, Heller said. "Again, be patient, know there are going to be longer lines, and we are doing the absolute best that we can."

Despite the preparation rush, Heller encourages measured shopping.

"We really encourage people to not panic purchase. This is a storm, and we're excited cause it's our first storm of the season, and we're not expecting to be locked into our homes for the foreseeable future," Heller said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Lines at the Price Choper at 151st and Metcalf in Overland Park

The store is stocking essentials, including bread, milk, eggs, and ice melt. Heller also recommends proteins like beef jerky, canned tuna, and canned chicken in case of power outages.

"Get the essentials, get what you need, and make sure that your neighbors have the bread, milk, and eggs that they need, too," Heller said.

Price Chopper is not expecting any change in hours over the weekend and has called in extra staff to handle the shopper surge.

Will Shaw/KSHB

While KSHB 41 was interviewing Heller, a woman was upset at the number of open checkout lanes and interrupted the interview.

Heller said to be kind to your neighbors and grocery store employees. They are doing the best they can during the busy period.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Grocery shoppers and homeowners across the metro brace for a winter storm bringing snow and bitterly cold temperatures.

Shoppers take varied approaches

Local shoppers showed different preparation strategies. Chris Roche from Stilwell came early to avoid crowds while shopping for his family.

"We definitely want to make sure we have the kids prepared, and little snacks. As you know, they all have their little menus. We want to make sure they have enough to get through the weekend," Roche said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Chris Roche

Roche plans to "hunker down" with his family over the weekend.

Melissa Blevins from Stanley, Kan., was shopping for her daughter, who works overnights as a nurse.

"Tomorrow's going to be crazy. I'm glad I came out now," Blevins said.

She's looking forward to the forced downtime to recoup and spend time with her family.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Melissa Blevins

"It's time for me to get some rest, maybe read a book. It's a good time to slow down, honestly," Blevins said.

Amy McNally, also from Stillwell, took a more relaxed approach, shopping normally, without a specific plan.

"We never know for sure, so I am just normal shopping. And if it gets bad, I'm hoping my husband can get us here in his truck," McNally said.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Amy McNally

Price Chopper has added extra staff to handle the increased volume, and Heller emphasized community spirit during the preparation period.

"It's not all doom and gloom. This is also a time to come together as a family, cook, and have fun," Heller said.

Will Shaw/KSHB

KSHB 41 News Reporter Ryan Gamboa observed steady lines at the Price Chopper at West 151st Street and Metcalf Avenue throughout the afternoon on Thursday. Store officials recommend shopping early and avoiding high-traffic times like after work and lunch hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

—