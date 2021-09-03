Cass County Health Department director departing for Platte County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The director of the Cass County Health Department will leave his position next month in order to take over operations of the Platte County Health Department.

Director Andrew Warlen will stay with the department through mid-October in order to find a suitable replacement.

On Nov. 1, Warlen will begin work at Platte County.

Platte County Health Department director Mary Jo Vernon is retiring at the end of the year.

Warlen will work in conjunction with Vernon until her retirement and become the director at the first of the year.