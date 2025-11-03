Cass County non-profit, business navigate SNAP benefit lag with free meals and holiday help

KSHB 41 reporter Ryan Gamboa covers Miami County in Kansas and Cass County in Missouri. He also covers agricultural topics. This story was made possible by viewers reaching out to Ryan and other connections he's made in the community. Share your story idea with Ryan .

—

Some might say it's too early to think about Christmas but that's not the case for a small Belton, Missouri non-profit.

"The need is only increasing because Belton has grown so much," explained Karen Calvert, one of a handful of volunteers of the Belton Welfare Association.

Will Shaw/KSHB Karen Calvert

The non-profit began in 1960 and was organized to address the needs of families and individuals in the community.

When they have the funds, they help pay struggling residents' utility bills and other emergency financial hardships.

They also buy school supplies and donate to the local fire department.

Their big program is "Operation Santa," a program that helps more than 600 people at Christmas time. The non-profit, which runs on donations, gives gifts to families in need.

They don't want families to go without a festive holiday when they're also dealing with a lag in SNAP benefits amid the government shutdown.

"We want to be a blessing to them," Calvert added.

Will Shaw/KSHB Karen Calvert, Diana Thomas, and Tammy Nelson

The group began signing families up for the program. This year looks a little bit different, however, as gift donations are down.

"We are anticipating more and we’ve already had a few first timers," said Diana Thomas, President and volunteer in the organization. "Our donations have went down because people don’t have the funds to be able to help us as much as they used to."

It's a common theme across numerous communities across the nation.

Will Shaw/KSHB Diana Thomas

Northern Cass County, Missouri may look different than it did five-to-ten years ago, it remains connected to its rural roots.

According to the Food Research and Action Center, 11.4% of the U.S. population lives in poverty, and the number rises to 15.3% in rural areas.

The Belton Welfare Association is trying to get creative to fill the need this year, taking its usual toy donations and selling raffle tickets around town.

"We'll get it done," Thomas said.

Alberto Pezzali/AP A shopper carries a Christmas-themed bag.

Across I-49 in Raymore, Ate 1 Six BBQ is stepping in to fill the gap for any children left without SNAP benefits.

"At the end of the day, it's all about the kids," Owner Martin Davis told KSHB 41.

Davis is serving up a couple different meals for families in need, from a hamburger to macaroni and cheese, free of cost.

Will Shaw/KSHB Martin Davis

On Sundays throughout November, he's taking proceeds from certain menu items and allotting them to a fund to help pay for those meals.

"We started getting some of our regulars, our customers, coming in and saying that they were going to be impacted if this was to go on," he explained. "It instantly made me think, this was me as a kid. I was brought up on food stamps, SNAP benefit programs."

Will Shaw/KSHB Ate 1 Six BBQ

The same Food Research and Action Center report states food insecurity affects 12.2% of the general population, rising to 15.4% of rural households.

The Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis reports in 2022, 666,812 Missourians received program benefits.

While a lower population in Cass County receive the program, University of Missouri Extension data suggest 36.3% of kids participate in the Free and Reduced Lunch Program.

Will Shaw/KSHB Ate 1 Six BBQ

Head south to Bates County, Missouri, that number rises to 42.8% on the Free and Reduced Lunch Program. In Vernon County, Missouri, 54.4% participate, and the numbers increase for SNAP enrollment the further one goes from a metropolitan area.

Davis and Ate 1 Six aren't taking all the credit, telling KSHB 41, it's an overall community effort.

"We’ve been getting extra tips, the whole nine, the community is making sure that the kids don’t go hungry," he said.

Will Shaw/KSHB Martin Davis

On Sunday, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNN that SNAP funding "could" be replenished by Wednesday. There's no clear indication as to if that will occur.

"We can’t live off 'what if.' Kids aren’t going to be able to eat off 'what if.' What if they don’t get a meal?" Davis said. "The kids are our future and we have to back them. They’re the one’s that will be able to back us."

Davis says, depending on how long the government is shut down, he's willing to continue serving families as long as it takes.

Ryan Gamboa/KSHB Ate 1 Six BBQ

As for the ladies at the Belton Welfare Association, they want to help every family who needs it.

"We don’t want any child to not have Christmas presents under the tree," Thomas added.

Ate 1 Six BBQ is located at 505 E. Walnut St. in Raymore, Missouri.

The Belton Welfare Association can be found on Facebook or by phone at 816-805-7624.

—