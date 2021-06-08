Watch
Cass County sheriff's deputy fatally shot woman Monday afternoon

Posted at 7:09 PM, Jun 07, 2021
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Cass County sheriff's deputy shot and killed a woman Monday after she pointed a gun at deputies.

Deputies responded around 3:30 p.m. to check on a person at a house in the 300 block of Lake Road in Garden City, according to a news release.

Deputies arrived and found a woman on the front porch with a gun in her hand, the release stated.

The deputies gave repeated orders for the woman to drop the gun, according to the release, but she pointed the gun at them. A deputy fired his handgun and hit the woman in her torso, according to the news release.

The Western Missouri Sheriff's Office Critical Response Team is investigating the shooting.

