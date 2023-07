KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a death in rural Belton near D Highway just north of 215th Street.

Deputies arrived at the scene around 6:45 a.m. Wednesday

A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office confirmed one person is deceased. No other details were immediately available.

As the investigation is ongoing, D Highway will be closed between 203rd and 215th “until further notice.”

This is a developing story and may be updated.

