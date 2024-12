KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Cass County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its lieutenants who died on Friday while off-duty.

Lieutenant Robyn Burger died at her home after a medical emergency.

Burger served the Cass County community for over 21 years as a member of the Cass County Sheriff's Office.

She held leadership positions in several divisions before a promotion to lieutenant in September 2020.

—