Cass County's Lake Annette issues voluntary evacuation after torrential rainfall

LAKE ANNETTE, Mo. — The town of Lake Annette is under voluntary evacuation for its 95 residents as rain continued to pour down on Friday.

Mayor Angela Hansen told 41 Action News some water has already seeped into some houses and she is concerned with more flooding throughout the next few days.

"The water could still potentially still come up," Hansen said. "Our last flood event was a week ago, and it was five hours after the rain had stopped, so the sun was out and the river came up and the roads flooded. So just giving people a heads up to say, 'Hey, there’s a potential, there’s a risk, take precautions.'"

Hansen said the nearby Grand River runoff, along with some other ponds overflowing, contribute to the lake's flooding.

"Typically, if the rain comes at a high intensity very fast and a lot, we will flood because the ground cannot absorb it and all the run off," she said.

It's a problem the town has dealt with in the past and Hansen believes everyone will be safe as long as water levels don't to go too high and overtake some of the roads.